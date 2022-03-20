Jessica Simpson Seen With Plump Bruised Lips While Running Errands After Losing Over 100lbs
Jessica Simpson was seen running errands with her assistants Saturday and showing some serious bruising on her lips. The pop star turned actress's face was caught on camera before covering up with a face mask.
Simpson was photographed wearing wide-rimmed glasses, a dark brown sunhat, a black and white hoodie sweater, baggy brown pants and platform black heeled boots. She was also seen carrying a large black handbag that was almost half of the actress's size.
She was seen the same day she released a photoshoot for her spring 2022 fashion collection. The photos were posted as a clap back at her critics claiming that the 41-year-old actress looked "too thin after her massive triple digit weight loss since giving birth to her last child."
She sparked concerns about her weight after posting a photo to her Instagram. The photo was a selfie of the actress showing off her weight loss in a form fitting outfit, with fans pointing out her shockingly thin face and neck.
The comment section of the post was flooded with comments asking "what happened to her?" and asking the pop star "you are very thin, everything okay?"
Jessica Simpson Sparks Concern With Shockingly Thin Appearance, Fans Worry Singer's Gone Too Far With Dramatic Weight Loss
Simpson claimed to have "tipped the scales" at 240lbs while pregnant in another Instagram post where she discussed her drastic weight loss. The Dukes of Hazard star revealed that she had lost over 100lbs, almost half her weight only six months after giving birth to her third child.
She's credited her weight loss to quitting alcohol and getting off of the prescription medication she was on to help with her pregnancy.
Simpson appeared on the Today Show in 2021 where she revealed that she never weighs herself anymore. She doesn't own a scale and follows her intuition with how she feels when picking out her clothes.
"I have no idea how much I weigh," she claimed. "Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size."
Jessica Simpson Fires Back At Haters Calling Her 'Too Thin', Shows Off Rocking Body In New Glamour Photos