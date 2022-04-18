Awkward! Tom Schwartz Still Wearing Wedding Ring At Birthday Run-In With Estranged Wife Katie Maloney
All signs point to Tom Schwartz not wanting to divorce Katie Maloney. The 39-year-old Vanderpump Rules star was still wearing his wedding ring when he showed up at the same party as his soon-to-be ex-wife over the weekend.
The former lovers were photographed arriving and leaving Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Los Angeles home separately on Saturday.
Schwartz's bold move comes as Radar discovered he has yet to respond to Katie's divorce petition, which she filed almost a month ago. Sources tell us that he's "heartbroken" over their split and not ready to let go of their broken marriage.
While Schwartz was proudly displaying the metal on his finger, the same can't be said for Katie.
The 35-year-old Pump Rules personality appeared at Jax's son Cruz's first birthday in a long black dress over a Led Zeppelin t-shirt. Sporting a pair of sneakers and a lime green snakeskin purse, Katie's ring finger was noticeably bare.
While Schwartz and Katie are not on the same page about their future status change, the TomTom bar owner was in sync with his ex when it came to their wardrobe.
He went with the rock and roll theme, too, despite it being a baseball-themed party. Rocking a graffiti-style Lady Gaga t-shirt, Schwartz paired his look with Adidas track pants, blue Nike shoes, and a pair of black sunglasses.
As Radar reported, Katie filed for divorce on March 22, citing "irreconcilable differences," after tying the knot in 2016.
She listed their date of separation as February 12. According to the documents obtained by Radar, Katie is not asking for spousal support despite Tom owning the successful West Hollywood bar and expanding his business with another establishment.
The waitress-turned-reality star has been open about her struggle to end their 12-year relationship, revealing why she finally decided to pull the plug.
“I had been expressing my feelings, where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior,” Katie claimed on the We Met at Acme podcast on April 10. “I don’t think he understood or resonated or agreed.”
As for Schwartz, he's talked about why he continues wearing his ring. He insisted it's "not me clinging on and being needy," but he feels “naked without” it.