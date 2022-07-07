Derek Chauvin Sentenced For Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights

Former Minnesota cop Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars for violating George Floyd's civil rights, Radar has learned.

Chauvin did so by kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes as he was detaining him in May 2020.

On Thursday, District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Chauvin to 21 years in prison during his federal hearing, with credit for the time he has already served, according to NBC News.