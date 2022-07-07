Joe Manchin Takes Break From Build Back Better Talks To Hang With Bill Gates And Other Billionaires In Sun Valley

The press is traditionally kept well away from the actual proceedings of Allen & Co's annual meeting of the moguls. But sightings of folks heading into the conference grounds this year include Manchin, Scott, and many more such as Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Robert Kraft, Jeff Bezos, and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Elon Musk, who has already joked on Twitter about the revelation of his fathering twins with a former Neuralink female executive, is arriving at the conference today and will give the keynote address on Saturday. That slot has been taken up in the past by Buffett.