Selma Blair's Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Extended, Months After Alleged Strangulation Attempt

In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Blair's court-order protection will be continued until at least September 10. What's interesting about the request is that it was filed by Carlson on Wednesday, but Blair had no objections.

As we reported, the Cruel Intentions star was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex in March after claiming he attacked her and attempted to strangle her — all after calling her a "cripple." Blair suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and said she was on medication for her illness at the time of the alleged attack.