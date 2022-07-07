Disgraced Hunter Biden Makes Rare White House Appearance — Just Days After New Crack Cocaine Video Emerges & 'I Think You're Clear' Voicemail

Hunter and his wife watched as President Joe Biden awarded 17 honorees – including 25-year-old Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 52-year-old former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and 90-year-old former Senator Alan Simpson – with the nation’s highest civilian honor.

"The Fourth of July week reminds us what brought us together long ago and still binds us, binds us at our best," Biden said as his 52-year-old disgraced and scandal-scarred son watched in the audience.

"We the people doing what we can to ensure the idea of America, a cause of freedom that shines like the sun to light up the future of the world,” President Biden continued. “That's the soul of our nation. That's who we are as Americans. And that's what we see – an extraordinary, extraordinary group of Americans up here in this stage."