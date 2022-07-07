Hunter Biden Seen Smoking, Drinking & Fondling Himself In Shocking Newly Leaked Video Footage
Shocking video footage of Hunter Biden smoking, drinking, and playing with himself in a sensory deprivation tank has been leaked online, Radar has learned.
The shocking video clip is just the latest scandalous content leaked from President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son’s abandoned laptop. The footage was reportedly taken in January 2019 at Blue Water Wellness in Newburyport, Massachusetts.
In the video, Hunter is seen floating naked in the tank as he inappropriately touches himself. He briefly leaves the tank before returning once again with a can of hard seltzer and what appears to be a crack pipe.
After quickly smoking the pipe, the wild first son stares into the camera while sipping the seltzer and relaxing in the greenlit tank with peaceful music playing in the background.
According to Daily Mail, text messages between President Biden and Hunter confirm that the seven-minute clip – taken by Hunter on his cellphone – was filmed at the wellness center in Newburyport, Massachusetts.
“Hey dad I've been trying to resolve some immediate financial issues – alimony tuitions and my bill for this program but the cash I am counting on will not arrive until the end of the week,” Hunter texted his father on December 4, 2018, before booking the treatment program for January 30, 2019.
“Is it possible to make me another short term loan in the same amount and I will send it back no later than 10 days,” Hunter continued. “I'm really embarrassed to ask and I know it's unfair of me to put you in that position right now.”
Shortly after, President Biden responded to his son and agreed to front him the money for the treatment program.
“Hunt tell me what you need. No problem,” Biden replied. “Ok how do you want to do this I can pay tuition directly and their housing and give you the rest.”
Two days later, on December 6, 2018, President Biden confirmed that $75,000 was being wired to Hunter.
“75 being wired today,” President Biden messaged his son. “Love.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, this newly leaked video showing President Biden’s son drinking, playing with himself, and seemingly smoking crack in a sensory deprivation tank comes just weeks after another leaked video showed Hunter with similar drugs and playing with an illegally obtained handgun in the same room as a prostitute.
That leaked material was confirmed to have been taken in October 2018, less than two months before Hunter reached out to his father for the $20,000 loan to afford the detox program later that January.