Prince Harry Was MID-FLIGHT At The Time Of Queen Elizabeth's Sudden Passing & Reached Balmoral Nearly 2 Hours After Her Death

Prince Harry reportedly failed to make it to Queen Elizabeth’s bedside at the time of her sudden passing because he was midflight when she took her final breath, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, were in London on Thursday to attend a previously scheduled charity event, Prince Harry reportedly rushed to Balmoral, Scotland after being informed his grandmother could pass away at any moment.