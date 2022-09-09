Prince Harry Was MID-FLIGHT At The Time Of Queen Elizabeth's Sudden Passing & Reached Balmoral Nearly 2 Hours After Her Death
Prince Harry reportedly failed to make it to Queen Elizabeth’s bedside at the time of her sudden passing because he was midflight when she took her final breath, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Although the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, were in London on Thursday to attend a previously scheduled charity event, Prince Harry reportedly rushed to Balmoral, Scotland after being informed his grandmother could pass away at any moment.
Unfortunately, the renegade prince was still en route to Balmoral when the 96-year-old monarch passed away. He reportedly arrived to Elizabeth’s bedside nearly an hour-and-a-half after her death.
Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Edward’s wife Sophie and Prince William also reportedly failed to make it to Balmoral Castle in time to be with the Queen at the time of her death.
The four reportedly flew from Berkshire, England to Aberdeen, Scotland to see the Queen, but did not reach the estate in time.
Of all the senior royals who rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth in her final moments, only the late Queen’s oldest children – the newly dubbed King Charles III and Princess Anne – were there to be with the monarch when she passed away.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Buckingham Palace released a statement at 1:30 PM EST on Thursday officially confirming the death of Queen Elizabeth.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace’s official statement read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
King Charles III, who was appointed King at the moment of his mother’s passing, also released a statement on Thursday further confirming the death of the late Queen Elizabeth.
“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the King wrote.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
He concluded, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”
King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, reportedly returned to London on Friday morning. Charles is set to address the United Kingdom Friday afternoon as the kingdom continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.