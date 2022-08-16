SNUBBED: Queen ‘Will Miss’ Harry & Meghan During Their Return As Monarch's Advised To STAY In Scotland
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to visit the United Kingdom early next month, but their trip won't include a visit with Queen Elizabeth, Radar has learned.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced their plan to return to England on Monday.
A spokesperson for the royal couple indicated they will be in Manchester visiting several charities Prince Harry and Meghan are closely associated with between Sept. 5 and Sept. 8.
"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September,” the couple’s rep said.
The Duke and Duchess' trip to England was set to coincide with Queen Elizabeth’s previously planned getaway to London on Sept. 5 to oversee the departure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson – although the Queen has since been advised to remain in Scotland and carry out her royal duties from her estate in Balmoral.
"I'll be amazed if the 96-year-old monarch does travel to London for this purpose next month and wonder if there really is a need for her to meet her 15th British Prime Minister in person,” royal commentator Joe Little said regarding the Queen’s plan to visit London.
"Could it not be done virtually, as is the case with incoming ambassadors to the UK?” he added. "Or perhaps the new Prime Minister could fly up to Scotland and be received by the Queen at Balmoral."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the last time Prince Harry and Meghan saw Queen Elizabeth was in June during the monarch’s birthday parade in London – although reports indicated his meeting with his grandmother only lasted 15 minutes.
Harry and Meghan were also not invited to join the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace due to the Queen’s decision to only include royals carrying out their official duties.
The couple decided to “step back” as senior members of the royal family in January 2020 after they revealed they would be moving to the United States in an effort to become “financially independent.”
Queen Elizabeth has also been suffering from "episodic mobility issues,” which is why the monarch has been advised to stay in Balmoral next month rather than travel to London to see Johnson’s departure and welcome the newest incoming Prime Minister.
If the Queen officially forgoes her trip to London on Sept. 5, that would mark nearly the tenth time she has been forced to cancel a public engagement due to her ongoing mobility and health concerns.