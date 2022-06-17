'Harry Has 100 Percent Crossed That Line': Prince William's Fury As He Blames Exiled Brother For 'DISRESPECTING' Queen Elizabeth, His Ailing 96-Year-Old Grandmother
Prince William and Prince Harry's brotherly bond appears to be a distant memory as royal insiders have come forward about the collapse of their once-close relationship.
"William alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done," a source close to the estranged siblings told Daily Mail after Harry, 37, sent shockwaves by stepping down from his senior duties in 2020.
Harry went on to detail his rocky exit from royal life in an explosive March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, claiming his late mother, Princess Diana, would be "angry" at the way things panned out for him and wife Meghan Markle after they chose to go a different route.
He went into detail about their security being taken away after stepping down, also claiming racism had a big role in driving him and Markle away from his family.
"We're very much not a racist family," William, 39, later said in response.
According to the bombshell new report, the Duke of Cambridge believes his exiled brother has "disrespected the Queen and their family," stating some of the accusations made against them have put the family in a precarious position.
Essentially, they felt silence was the only option because the other choice meant getting "dragged into a public slanging match," alleging that Harry has "ensured that their family laundry is being aired on a global scale."
"He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs. But he believes there are things you just don't do. And Harry has 100 percent crossed that line," says the insider.
At this time, their relationship is still at "rock bottom."
After relocating to California with his family in the wake of their exit, Harry and his wife recently returned to the U.K. to celebrate Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee marking her 70 years on the throne. The monarch, 96, did make appearances but also opted out of a few due to mobility issues.
Despite all that has transpired between them, some members of William's inner circle say he is "still very protective" of his younger brother and will "keep the door open to him forever," echoing statements made by Harry that "time heals all things."