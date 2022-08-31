How A Fiat Uno Caused The Crash That Killed Princess Diana 25 Years Ago, According To A New Investigation

Diana, Princess of Wales would have been 61 if she were alive today.

We can only speculate about how that milestone might have been marked or even what the Royal Family would look like today had Diana not tragically died in 1997 – how would she view Charles’ marriage to Camilla? What would her relationship with Meghan be like? Would she have been able to prevent Harry’s split with the rest of the family? – but the fact remains that 25 years after her death, the People’s Princess remains a fascinating figure to millions across the globe.