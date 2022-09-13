‘I Know They’re My Parents': King Charles III And Queen Camilla’s Alleged Secret Love Child Dragging Royals To Court For DNA Test
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to be served with legal paperwork by their alleged secret love child, only days after Queen Elizabeth’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 56-year-old Australian Simon Dorante-Day has been pushing the story that he is the son of Charles and Camilla for years.
Dorante-Day said his adoptive grandmother worked for Queen Elizabeth. On her deathbed, he claimed she told him his biological parents were Charles and Camilla.
He was born in 1966 which would mean he was conceived before Charles’ marriage to Diana. Many believe Charles first met in 1970 but Dorante-Day said that date is inaccurate.
Dorante-Day believes Charles and Camilla gave him to the staff to raise. After Queen Elizabeth’s death, Dorante-Day spoke out about the loss of his “grandmother.”
“Since finding out about the loss of my grandmother Aka Lilibet, I’ve been inundated with messages of condolence for the loss. Thank you all for your kind words, thoughts, and concern. As many of you have expressed my family and I are mourning not just the loss of Her Majesty but the loss of another opportunity to resolve this issue pleasantly, the right way,” he said.
Previously, Dorante-Day said he wrote a letter to the Queen hoping she would respond but his attempt were unsuccessful.
Now, Dorante-Day said he wants to take Charles and Camilla to court for DNA testing. In an interview with 7News, he said he had spoken to legal officials about bringing a case against the King.
He said he was told there was no reason why Charles should be “above the law.”
“And secondly, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law. So that argument’s already been had and settled,” he said.
Dorante-Day had attempted to bring the matter before a court in the past but was shut down. He believes this time will be different.
“I’ll be back to the Family Court. In his final ruling last time I was before the courts, the judge told me that if I come back with the evidence all nice and neatly stamped, then there’s no reason to deny an application for a DNA test, and Charles and Camilla will have to answer that,” he said.
“And the end of the day, for me - I know it’s true, I know they’re my parents. But whether it’s true or not, the complete lack of dealing with it by both the UK government and the monarchy needs addressing,” he ended. “And I’m not going to back down.”