‘A Line Has Been Drawn’: Prince Harry Refusing To Scrap $20 Million Memoir, Moving Forward Despite King Charles III’s Wishes
Prince Harry has made it clear to the family that he will not cancel his upcoming tell-all book but rather will be updating it to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com, “The book is the key to Harry’s future in the family. If the book goes away, Harry will be back in with the family. However, if the book is published, trust will be permanently damaged, and he will never again be welcomed into the new Kings inner circle.”
The palace insider spilled, “A line has been drawn in the sand. Now it is up to Harry.”
They continued, “The choice could not be more obvious inside the palace. Harry picks his family, or he picks $20 million. That’s the price of being welcomed back into the fold. Having Meghan trash, them is one thing, but having Harry do it is another. If he burns this bridge, he will never be able to rebuild it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said the book was scheduled to be released in early 2023 but that date will likely be pushed even further due to Queen Elizabeth’s passing.
A source told us the publisher doesn’t want the book “out of date” when it’s published. The publisher believes pushing the date to allow Harry time to reflect on his thoughts was necessary,
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not present at the Queen’s bedside for her passing. Harry was in mid-air when the family announced the news to the world.
The two have been in London with Prince William and Kate Middleton, greeting Queen Elizabeth's mourners.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Harry signed his book deal with Penguin Random House in 2021.
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become," the 37-year-old said at the time
Harry worked on the book for over a year before the deal was announced and hid it from his family.