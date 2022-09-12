‘A Line Has Been Drawn’: Prince Harry Refusing To Scrap $20 Million Memoir, Moving Forward Despite King Charles III’s Wishes

Prince Harry has made it clear to the family that he will not cancel his upcoming tell-all book but rather will be updating it to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com, “The book is the key to Harry’s future in the family. If the book goes away, Harry will be back in with the family. However, if the book is published, trust will be permanently damaged, and he will never again be welcomed into the new Kings inner circle.”