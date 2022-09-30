Instagram Influencer Niece Waidhofer's Autopsy: Model's Final Moments Revealed As Family Mourns Her Tragic Death At 31

"Niece was more than her struggles," her loved ones added. "She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging."

They concluded, "While it is so very painful to say goodbye, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace."

To honor Waidhofer's memory, they vowed to establish a non-profit organization for mental health awareness called "Peace from Niece."

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK.