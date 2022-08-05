'It Was Abrupt & Painful': Ashley Judd Says Mom Naomi's Death Left Her 'World Upside-Down' As Battle Over Her Will Rages

Back in May, Ashley disclosed in a television interview that her mother had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30 at her home in Tennessee, explaining on Good Morning America that her family wanted to share the information first before it became "public without our control."

Naomi was 76 and just one day away from being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Her daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, showed up on her behalf for the ceremony.

"I look back on my childhood and I realize I grew up with a mom who had an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness," Ashley told Kessler on July 26.