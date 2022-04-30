Grammy Winning Country Star Naomi Judd Dies At 76

Although it has only been confirmed Naomi died due to a battle with "mental illness", Radar previously reported she had opened up on her years-long struggles with depression and suicidal ideation in her 2016 memoir, River of Time.

In an excerpt of the shocking tell-all, the singer detailed a period in her life when she contemplated death. Naomi explained she had once made the decision to throw herself off of the Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee in 2013.

"I knew exactly how I was going to carry out my suicide. I would drive my car to the very center, the highest point, and in one swift motion open the car door and climb over the railing," she penned the heartbreaking confessional. "I'd keep my focus on the beauty of the surrounding countryside, spread my arms out, and step off."