Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.
In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.
“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.
“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no bond shall be required of my Executor.”
Naomi and Larry had been married since May 1989.
RadarOnline.com has been told Wynonna is “upset” at her mother’s baffling decision as she was part of the duo The Judds and “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.”
On April 30, Naomi shot herself dead at age 76 after a long and hard-fought battle with mental illness.
“She used a weapon…a firearm,” Ashley said in an interview, at the time. “That’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to.”
In his first comments after her death, Larry spoke about how Grammy-winning country artist flew from Vienna, Austria, back to Nashville before her death.
“I was really scared about her flying alone all the way from Vienna back to Nashville cause I knew how fragile she was,” he shared during CMT's Naomi Judd: A River of Time memorial special in May.
"Well, she made the flight home without any problem."
Strickland also revealed he later received an email from a man who sat next to her on the plane.
In the heartfelt message, the man talked about Naomi's shining personality and adoration for her family.
“Rest assured she loved you and had no qualms about telling me, a stranger on a plane, that was so,” Strickland read aloud as he fought back tears.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).