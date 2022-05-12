Naomi Judd's Cause Of Death Revealed: Country Singer Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

“She used a weapon…a firearm,” Ashley told Sawyer during Thursday’s episode of Good Morning America. “So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to.”

“When you’re talking about mental illness, it’s important to distinguish between the loved one and the disease,” Ashley continued after revealing she was only comfortable disclosing her mother’s cause of death in an effort to shed light on mental illness.

“My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish, and she was walked home,” she added.