Country Star Naomi Judd 'Suicide' Death After Mental Health Battle — All The Tragic Details

"Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy," Naomi's grieving daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, wrote in a statement shared via Instagram this weekend, not yet citing her cause of death. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Despite it being an emotional time for the family, the siblings chose to honor their beloved mother on Sunday during the Country Music Hall of Fame induction in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ashley fought back tears while taking the stage on behalf of Naomi with her sister, Wynonna.