Judge Allows Marilyn Manson To Depose Ex Evan Rachel Wood’s Partner After Singer Accuses Duo Of Fabricating FBI Letter
A judge has ordered Evan Rachel Wood’s partner to sit and answer questions under oath in Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against the duo, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wood’s partner Illma Gore will have to appear for a deposition before October 27.
Manson accused Wood and Gore of orchestrating a massive scheme with the sole goal of harming him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Manson sued his ex-girlfriend Wood and Gore for defamation.
Manson and Wood dated from 2007 through 2010. Following the relationship, for years, Wood spoke about being the victim of domestic violence but avoided naming Manson as the alleged perpetrator.
In 2021, Wood named Manson as her abuser. The shock rocker denied the accusations. He then followed up with a defamation lawsuit against the actress and Gore.
He said the pair fabricated sexual abuse allegations against him in an effort to ruin his life. The suit described alleged efforts by the duo to convince Manson’s ex-girlfriends to speak out against him.
Manson claimed the two created an FBI letter that made it appear that he was under investigation.
“To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time,” the letter read.
Manson said the two signed the letter with the name of a real FBI agent. The agent later confirmed to his team the letter was not real. He said the letter was sent to other ex-girlfriends and the media to make it appear Wood’s allegations were more credible. He said Wood even submitted the letter as part of her custody battle with actor Jamie Bell.
Wood denied the accusations that she fabricated the letter and moved to dismiss the lawsuit.
Her powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley argued, “Wood has already unequivocally declared that she “did not fabricate or forge the FBI Letter” and that “[w]hen [she] received a copy of the FBI Letter, and when [she] submitted it to the Court, [she] believed it to be authentic.”
“Wood has also confirmed that she did not distribute the FBI Letter outside the scope of the custody dispute,” Holley said.
The court did not order Wood to sit for a deposition but will allow Manson to attempt to gain additional information from Gore at her deposition.
The case is ongoing.