Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Marilyn Manson
Exclusive Details

Judge Allows Marilyn Manson To Depose Ex Evan Rachel Wood’s Partner After Singer Accuses Duo Of Fabricating FBI Letter

marilyn evan pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 30 2022, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A judge has ordered Evan Rachel Woods partner to sit and answer questions under oath in Marilyn Mansons lawsuit against the duo, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wood’s partner Illma Gore will have to appear for a deposition before October 27.

Manson accused Wood and Gore of orchestrating a massive scheme with the sole goal of harming him.

Article continues below advertisement
evan marilyn pp
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Manson sued his ex-girlfriend Wood and Gore for defamation.

Manson and Wood dated from 2007 through 2010. Following the relationship, for years, Wood spoke about being the victim of domestic violence but avoided naming Manson as the alleged perpetrator.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, Wood named Manson as her abuser. The shock rocker denied the accusations. He then followed up with a defamation lawsuit against the actress and Gore.

He said the pair fabricated sexual abuse allegations against him in an effort to ruin his life. The suit described alleged efforts by the duo to convince Manson’s ex-girlfriends to speak out against him.

mairlyn manson evan
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Manson claimed the two created an FBI letter that made it appear that he was under investigation.

“To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time,” the letter read.

Manson said the two signed the letter with the name of a real FBI agent. The agent later confirmed to his team the letter was not real. He said the letter was sent to other ex-girlfriends and the media to make it appear Wood’s allegations were more credible. He said Wood even submitted the letter as part of her custody battle with actor Jamie Bell.

Wood denied the accusations that she fabricated the letter and moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement
marilyn manson pp
Source: MEGA

Her powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley argued, “Wood has already unequivocally declared that she “did not fabricate or forge the FBI Letter” and that “[w]hen [she] received a copy of the FBI Letter, and when [she] submitted it to the Court, [she] believed it to be authentic.”

“Wood has also confirmed that she did not distribute the FBI Letter outside the scope of the custody dispute,” Holley said.

The court did not order Wood to sit for a deposition but will allow Manson to attempt to gain additional information from Gore at her deposition.

The case is ongoing.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.