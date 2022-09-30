Going Overseas! Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Hit Up Same Parisian Hotel HOURS APART During Fashion Week After Getting Cozy In NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at the same Parisian hotel during Fashion Week after fueling romance rumors with their PDA-filled NYC outing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The supermodel was photographed arriving at the Royal Monceau around 10 PM on Thursday, hours before the A-list actor was spotted discreetly making his exit from the same building around 1 AM, going on to party the night away at some local hotspots.