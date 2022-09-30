James Van Der Beek’s Planned ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Rewatch Podcast Scrapped, SiriusXM Demands Actor's $700k Lawsuit Be Tossed

The actor accused the company of “reneging” on the deal. Van Der Beek said this was specifically upsetting because he had “stopped negotiating with other buyers and affirmatively rejected those other offers” and instead agreed to work with SiriusXM.

“The agreed-upon deal even provided [SiriusXM] with a first look so that [Van Der Beek] could not work on any other podcasts. Yet, after the project was green lit and several subsequent actions had been taken by [SiriusXM] to set the podcast up, Sirius and Stitcher reneged on the agreement and told [Van Der Beek] that they would not perform,” the suit read.

Van Der Beek lawsuit demanded in excess of $700,000 in damages.