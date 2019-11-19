Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

James Van Der Beek Reveals Wife Kimberly Suffered Miscarriage Of 6th Child ‘It breaks you open, it opens up your heart,’ says actor.

James Van Der Beek just revealed heartbreaking news about his family. On Monday’s Dancing with the Stars semifinals episode, the actor announced his wife, Kimberly, suffered a miscarriage over the weekend.

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” he said in his video package. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”

RadarOnline.com readers know the pair — who’ve been married since 2010 — are parents to daughters Olivia, 9, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 1, and son Joshua, 7.

“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” James, 42, continued. “It makes you more human.”

Although the star said he likely would not compete in the Monday show, Kimberly, 35, convinced him to keep going.

“Kimberly, I love you,” he said on stage. “Kimberly, I’m dancing for you, I’m dancing for us, so here we go, babe.”

The dad of five broke down in tears after dancing to “Take Me to Church” with partner Emma Slater.

“Kimberly, I love you. Thank you for pushing me out on that dance floor,” he said after judges gave him and Slater, 30, a 27/30. “Thank you for everything you do. I don’t know how you do it. Five kids. You’re amazing.”