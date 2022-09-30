Judge Signs Off On Erika Jayne’s Infamous Diamond Earrings Being Auctioned Off Along With Her Husband’s Gifts To His Mistress
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is one step closer to losing the pair of diamond earrings worth an estimated $1.4 million that were purchased by her husband Tom Girardi — as part of the effort to pay back the once-respected lawyer’s victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the federal judge presiding over the involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy for Girardi’s law firm Girardi Keese signed off on an auction company behind hired.
In 2020, Girardi and his firm were pushed into bankruptcy by various creditors. Many clients claimed Jayne’s husband secured them a substantial settlement in a legal dispute — only to come up with excuses when it came time to pay out the money.
In court documents, Girardi has not only been accused of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme but of stiffing vulnerable people out of money they were owed. The alleged victims include orphans, widows, and even a fire burn victim.
Jayne has denied she knew anything about Girardi’s alleged misdeeds and said she was simply his wife. Despite her denials, creditors have been coming after her for the missing money — claiming she benefitted from the alleged embezzlement regardless of whether she knew or not.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently, the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy demanded Jayne hand over a pair of diamond earrings that Girardi purchased her in 2007. The earrings are worth an estimated $1.4 million today. The problem is the trustee said records showed the set was bought with funds that were meant for Girardi’s clients.
The trustee said they should be sold off and the proceeds being used to pay back the creditors.
Jayne opposed the move claiming they were her property — arguing at the time she relieved them she believed her husband to be a successful, wealthy lawyer. The diamond earrings have been featured on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Many of Jayne’s co-stars questioned why she would not turn them over or why she failed to show sympathy for the alleged victims.
The judge ended up ordering Jayne to hand over the earrings. However, the RHOBH star filed an appeal of the decision, which is pending.
She has yet to raise opposition to the auction going down. Attorney Ronald Richards was the first to report the news.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the auction will not only include the diamond earrings but will include property that Girardi had gifted his “friend”,
The trustee said a former “friend” of Girardi turned over gifts they were given. “The pieces are a small Tiffany heart-shaped white gold and pave diamond necklace, a small Cartier gold and pave diamond necklace, a Bulgari pearl and diamond necklace, and diamond stud earrings approximately 1.75 carats each.”
All signs point to the friend being Girardi’s mistress, retired California appellate justice Tricia A. Bigelow.
The two carried out a 4-year affair and Bigelow recently handed over gifts she received from Girardi to the estate.