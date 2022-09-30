Judge Signs Off On Erika Jayne’s Infamous Diamond Earrings Being Auctioned Off Along With Her Husband’s Gifts To His Mistress

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is one step closer to losing the pair of diamond earrings worth an estimated $1.4 million that were purchased by her husband Tom Girardi — as part of the effort to pay back the once-respected lawyer’s victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the federal judge presiding over the involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy for Girardi’s law firm Girardi Keese signed off on an auction company behind hired.