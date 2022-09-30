Miami Mayor Francis Suarez FLED Hurricane Ian To Attend Two Big Money Fundraisers In NYC
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez fled Hurricane Ian to attend two big money fundraisers in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking move was made earlier this week just as Florida was preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit its shores.
According to The Post, Mayor Suarez was still in NYC on Wednesday afternoon when the deadly hurricane first made landfall and began its path of deadly destruction across the Sunshine State.
Even more shocking are reports that Suarez apparently fired off a series of tweets ordering his own residents to “stay informed & stay safe” at the same time he was attending the first of his two political fundraisers.
“In the last 24 hours, the [city of Miami] received 2.8 inches of rain & is expected to get up to 6 inches throughout today & tomorrow,” Suarez wrote. “We should expect considerable rainfall.”
“Right now we are under a tornado watch & flood warning until tomorrow,” he continued from the safety of a posh NYC club located 1,200 miles away from Miami. “Please stay informed & stay safe.”
According to flyers promoting the fundraisers organized in Suarez’s honor, the first event was held at Casa Cipriani – an exclusive and private club and hotel in Lower Manhattan.
The Casa Cipriani fundraiser was reportedly attended by upwards of 40 people, mostly made up of “real estate guys, developers and a lot of different people” who each donated between $2,500 and $10,000 to Suarez’s Agenda for America PAC.
The second fundraiser was reportedly held at Le Bilboquet, a high-class French restaurant situated in NYC’s Upper East Side.
Although Miami did not receive the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s destruction and devastation, other Florida cities – including Sanibel, Cape Coral and Fort Myers – were hit the hardest by the Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Ian also reportedly left more than 2.5 million Florida residents without power, while the storm claimed the lives of at least 21 victims.
“We absolutely expect to have mortality from this hurricane,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – who Mayor Suarez has openly criticized in the past – announced on Thursday after Hurricane Ian had passed through the Sunshine State.