Secret Witness In State Bar's Investigation Into Erika Jayne’s Husband Blows Off Subpoena, Faces Contempt

The State Bar of California has filed court documents in which it accused a confidential witness — who was subpoenaed as part of the investigation into Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi — of refusing to show up and answer questions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a new complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the State Bar said they served a valid investigatory subpoena on the witness – who they refuse to identify as a man or woman —which directed the individual to testify and produce documents relevant to their investigation.