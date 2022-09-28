Secret Witness In State Bar's Investigation Into Erika Jayne’s Husband Blows Off Subpoena, Faces Contempt
The State Bar of California has filed court documents in which it accused a confidential witness — who was subpoenaed as part of the investigation into Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi — of refusing to show up and answer questions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a new complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the State Bar said they served a valid investigatory subpoena on the witness – who they refuse to identify as a man or woman —which directed the individual to testify and produce documents relevant to their investigation.
The State Bar wants the witness to be ordered to appear before the court to explain why they have not attended or testified.
Currently, the State Bar is conducting a confidential investigation into Jayne’s once-respected husband.
Girardi ran his now-defunct law firm, Girardi Keese, for decades before both were pushed into bankruptcy in 2020. His ex-clients accused him of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme.
Jayne’s husband stands accused of using his client’s money to fund his lavish lifestyle with Jayne. The Bravo star has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Recently, the judge presiding over the law firm’s bankruptcy ordered Jayne to hand over a pair of diamond earrings purchased for her by Girardi during their marriage.
Records showed the earrings were purchased using funds meant for clients. Jayne has appealed the decision.
In January, the State Bar of California announced it was launching an investigation into whether its own employees or other high-powered insiders helped Girardi avoid being caught.
The investigation is ongoing, and the State Bar wants to interview the witness in question. The new lawsuit filed said, “The confidential investigation at issue here concerns the State Bar’s handling of complaints against Mr. Girardi, a now-disbarred licensee of the State Bar.”
It said the witness in question has “information relevant to the investigation” but has refused to comply.
The witness was issued a subpoena to appear for a deposition on August 11 and to produce certain documents. The witness’ lawyer talked to the law firm handling the investigation but refused to offer up his client.
The lawyer argued the subpoena was improper. The State Bar wants the witness found in contempt if they do not appear. The court has yet to rule.