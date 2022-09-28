'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Returning For Season 15 With Massive $2 Million+ Contract, Producers Adding Beauty Guru Janell Stephens To Cast

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is returning to season 15 with a massive payday, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the show's leading ladies prepare to start filming next week with a newcomer rumored to be joining the reality TV squad.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com Burruss signed a contract for more than $2 million while securing her spot on the hit Bravo series.