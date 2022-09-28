Your tip
'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Returning For Season 15 With Massive $2 Million+ Contract, Producers Adding Beauty Guru Janell Stephens To Cast

Sep. 28 2022

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is returning to season 15 with a massive payday, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the show's leading ladies prepare to start filming next week with a newcomer rumored to be joining the reality TV squad.

Insiders told RadarOnline.com Burruss signed a contract for more than $2 million while securing her spot on the hit Bravo series.

The word on the street is that fans can look forward to seeing her on the small screen alongside Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfled, and Marlo Hampton.

Janell Stephens, founder of Camille Rose Naturals, has been booked to film when they start next Monday as well, multiple sources told lovebscott.com.

"It's rumored at the moment," she captioned a blog post on her Instagram Stories amid the speculation.

Sources also told the outlet the first all-cast taping is set for next Saturday, on which day Richards-Ross' husband, Aaron, is having a 40th birthday party.

Burruss previously dished about her potential RHOA return, revealing she was at peace with whatever happened after her long reign on the show and appearances on several spinoffs.

"I don't really think about it," said the reality star. "It's going to be what it's going to be. I enjoy being a part of the Bravo family. Regardless of whatever, I'm still part of it."

Fans recently got to watch her on Secret Celebrity Renovation during an episode which showed Burruss surprising her Aunt Bertha with a stunning home transformation.

Burruss may be back on TV for RHOA and other passion projects, but don't expect to see her on The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip anytime soon.

"At this point, I don't see it happening," she told Us Weekly in August. "Because, like, anybody that I would have possibly wanted to — or felt comfortable being in a house with — they've already done it."

"I can't be there with a whole bunch of different Housewives for some cattiness," Burruss added. "I'm, like, I deal with enough doing RHOA and then I'm doing this, this other show with my group Xscape … [I'm] like, 'Oh, my God, I'm done with all these different females in one place."

