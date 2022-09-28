R. Kelly Ordered To Pay $309k To Two Victims In New York Case Days After Government Seizes His Jail Bank Account
R. Kelly has been ordered to pay restitution to two victims involved in his New York criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, a hearing was held to determine the amount that Kelly would have to pay to the women. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, the disgraced singer was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.
Earlier this year, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes. Prosecutors had accused him of being a monster who preyed on young girls.
In court, the government had victims testify that Kelly had sought them out at a young age, led them to trust him, and then ended up abusing them.
As part of his sentence, Kelly was ordered to pay $140k in fines and penalties. Now, the judge has added an additional $309,068.18 in restitution.
Courthouse News Service reporter Nina Pullano — who was present for the hearing — said the judge determined Kelly will pay one victim identified as Jane $300,668.18 and $8,400 to another woman named Stephanie. The money will be used to cover medical expenses and therapy costs.
The amount was significantly higher for Jane because she claimed to have contracted Herpes from Kelly. The court awarded her money to cover to treat the STD.
The decision comes days after the court ordered Kelly’s jail bank account to be seized. The singer had $27k but prosecutors convinced a judge to allow them to seize it to pay his fines.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Kelly was found guilty in a separate criminal case out in Illinois.
The case centered on a key witness who used the pseudonym, Jane Doe. On the stand, she claimed to meet Kelly through her aunt who was a singer.
She said Kelly first abused her at the age of 14 and he even filmed the encounter. Doe said the abuse continued hundreds of times before she turned 18.
Doe said Kelly paid her and her family to stay quiet. Her mother said she didn’t talk to cops out of fear Kelly and his associates would harm her or her daughter.
After the verdict, Jane’s powerhouse attorney, Christopher Brown, Esq. of Brown & Rosen LLC., told RadarOnline.com. “Jane is pleased with the result and grateful to the jury for convicting R. Kelly. This verdict is twenty years in the making. Nothing will restore Jane’s childhood or the dignity that R Kelly stole from her. He has forever damaged Jane’s life in an unimaginable fashion. R. Kelly was finally held accountable for his actions. Justice was served.”