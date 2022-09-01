R. Kelly REFUSES To Take The Stand In Chicago Trial To Address Accusations He Abused 14-Year-Old Girl

“I’m not gonna testify,” Kelly told the judge. The disgraced singer also did not take the stand in his 2021 trial in New York where he was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In the case, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He hopes to avoid having additional years added on.

As RadarOnline.com, the Chicago trial has featured several alleged victims taking the stand to describe the abuse they suffered.