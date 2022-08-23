‘You Are With Us Or Against Us’: Mom Of R. Kelly’s 14-Year-Old Victim Accuses Singer Of Making Threats After Hotel Room Confrontation

The mother of the 14-year-old featured in the tape that sparked the 2002 investigation into R. Kelly said she kept quiet about the abuse of her daughter by the singer out of fear, Radar has learned.

Kelly and his legal team are in Chicago where the disgraced singer is in week two of his criminal trial. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in his New York case after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering — and now must deal with a separate set of charges.