'Yawn!' Meghan Markle's New Podcast Deemed 'Pathetic,' Listeners 'Ready To Turn It Off' After Duchess Regurgitates Story About Soap Ad

Markle reminded everyone of her claim to fame on the first episode of Archetypes, released on Spotify Tuesday. Reminding everyone of how she challenged Procter & Gamble's soap ad 30 years ago, Prince Harry's wife called the experience an "awakening to the millions of ways, big and small, that our society tries to box women in."

Needless to say, listeners quickly grew tired of the topic and took to social media to air out their frustrations.