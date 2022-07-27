Meghan Markle Shuts Down Claims She Lied About Growing Up 'An Only Child' As Lawsuit Drama Heats Up With Half-Sister Samantha

Meghan Markle aimed to squash claims she lied about growing up as an only child in a new court filing, arguing that it was a "subjective statement" to explain how she felt at the time.

As Radar previously reported, the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister, Samantha, is suing her for going public with a "rags to riches" tale in her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, claiming that's not Meghan's true life story.