Police Alerted To Two Intruder Scares At Meghan & Harry's Montecito Home Within 12 Days

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing a number of security threats at the Montecito residence where they live with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, Radar has learned.

Santa Barbara Police records showed that cops rushed to the address on their wedding anniversary, May 19. Cops responded at 5:44 PM to a trespasser report, answering a second intruder alert at the former royal couple's home days later on May 31.