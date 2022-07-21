Meghan Markle Made Kate Middleton 'Burst Into Tears' During Bridesmaid Fitting Spat, Claims Bombshell Book

Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton "burst into tears" during a tense bridesmaid fitting ahead of her wedding to now-husband Prince Harry, according to a bombshell new biography, going against Markle's previous claims of what happened.

Author Tom Bower alleged the two had an emotional row after a disagreement over whether or not bridesmaids should wear tights as well as the proper hemline of Princess Charlotte's dress. Charlotte served as a flower girl in Markle's 2018 nuptials.