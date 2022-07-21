Meghan Markle Made Kate Middleton 'Burst Into Tears' During Bridesmaid Fitting Spat, Claims Bombshell Book
Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton "burst into tears" during a tense bridesmaid fitting ahead of her wedding to now-husband Prince Harry, according to a bombshell new biography, going against Markle's previous claims of what happened.
Author Tom Bower alleged the two had an emotional row after a disagreement over whether or not bridesmaids should wear tights as well as the proper hemline of Princess Charlotte's dress. Charlotte served as a flower girl in Markle's 2018 nuptials.
In his new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Bower cited unnamed sources who told him the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, and Duchess of Sussex, 40, struggled to reach an agreement.
Middleton broke down after Markle "compared Princess Charlotte unfavorably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney's daughter," one excerpt read, per Daily Mail.
Prince William's wife was said to have thought they should wear tights to honor royal protocol while Markle felt they should not.
The fresh accusations come years after Markle told Oprah Winfrey she was wrongly blamed for making her sister-in-law cry ahead of the royal affair.
"No, no. The reverse happened," the former Suits actress said during her interview. "And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding."
"And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."
The mom of two wanted to clear the air, adding that Middleton "is a good person."
In June, Middleton and Markle made headlines again when Harry's wife seemed to snub her estranged sister-in-law in a now-viral video from Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations, hinting they may not be fully over past drama.
It marked the first time Markle had seen Harry's family since they quit their duties, moved to America, and came forward with bombshell claims about their rocky exit from royal life.
Harry and Markle previously announced they intended to "step back as senior members of the royal family" and split their time between the U.K. and North America in January 2020.
They now reside in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.