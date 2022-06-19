Buckingham Palace Quietly Orders Changes To Policies & Procedures After Investigating 'Bully' Meghan Markle

Last March, the Suits star's longtime friend Lindsay Jill Roth also spoke out against the claims in a lengthy Instagram message, insisting Meghan's "M.O. has always been kindness."

"Goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues," she noted of the mother-of-two. "If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf."

Lindsay continued: "If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg - and I hope more of you do - you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner."