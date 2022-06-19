If the House of Windsor believed Prince Andrew’s reported $14 million settlement to muzzle Virginia Roberts Giuffre spared it from the embarrassment of seeing a bloodline grilled under oath about rape in a United States courtroom, it better think again.

As Radar previously reported, Epstein victim Giuffre rocked the monarchy when she sensationally claimed Prince Andrew assaulted her three times when she was underage.

Now, in a separate legal crisis, Caroline Kaufman, a 28-year-old who says she was forced to give oral sex at a party attended by Prince Andrew at Epstein’s Upper East Side home, is poised to catapult the second son of Queen Elizabeth back into scandal.