Secret Service Claims It Has No Trace Of Prince Andrew Ever Visiting United States
The U.S. Secret Service shockingly claims it has no trace of accused sex abuser Prince Andrew setting foot in America — despite several visits to New York City where he was photographed with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
The Secret Service made the admission after Radar submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request asking for details of the prince’s bodyguards’ movements during his visits in December 2010 and in April 2001.
The government agency, however, allegedly decided to live up to its namesake by keeping the details SECRET.
“In response to your FOIA/PA request, the Secret Service FOIA Office has conducted a reasonable search for all potentially responsive documents,” it said in a March 24 letter to Radar. “The Secret Service FOIA Office searched all Program Offices that were likely to contain potentially responsive records, and no records were located.”
The brush-off by the feds comes three months after the New York City Police Department refused to reveal the activities of its officers’ said movements protecting Andrew — the seventh in line to the throne — would “constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”
Andrew was infamously photographed in December 2010 strolling with Epstein in Central Park during a visit to the Big Apple. The embattled Duke of York was also videotaped standing at the doorway of the billionaire perv’s Upper East Side mansion with a toothy grin, gleefully waving goodbye to a shivering young blonde woman.
Andrew faced an embarrassing sex abuse lawsuit by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. She claimed the randy royal molested her as a teenager in London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The case was eventually settled on February 15 with Giuffre reportedly receiving a whopping $16 million to go away.