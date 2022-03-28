Secret Service Claims It Has No Trace Of Prince Andrew Ever Visiting United States

The U.S. Secret Service shockingly claims it has no trace of accused sex abuser Prince Andrew setting foot in America — despite several visits to New York City where he was photographed with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The Secret Service made the admission after Radar submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request asking for details of the prince’s bodyguards’ movements during his visits in December 2010 and in April 2001.