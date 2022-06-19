EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton Privately Tells Democratic Powerbrokers 'I'M READY' To Be Drafted In For 2024 Presidential Run

“Here you have two masters of the political arts in Bill and Hillary and doing what they do best — sowing division, even in their own ranks.

“Bill and Hillary are more Machiavellian than ever. This was a trial balloon. Put it up and see how it lands.

“She put forward a ‘public position’ for the record that running again would be disruptive to President Biden. She did not say she wouldn’t run again! Rather that if she did, it would be disruptive.”

“Hillary isn’t saying openly is what she is telling people behind the scenes: ‘I’m ready!’” said the powerbroker, who has worked on multiple presidential campaigns.

“Hillary is the type who would be begging to be drafted in to save the day. Someone should ask her point blank: If Biden was not to run, would she if ever asked.