There's been another bump in the road when it comes to Bill Cosby's ongoing civil trial. The jurors were ordered to completely restart their deliberations after possibly being only minutes away from reaching a verdict.

Following two days of deliberation, on Friday, June 18, the jury had agreed on eight out of nine questions needed to reach their decision on whether or not the disgraced former sitcom star had assaulted a then-teenaged Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in the 1970s. However, before they could finish, Judge Craig Karlan let the jurors know they would need to start over on Monday, June 20.