Bill Cosby Alleged Victim's Friend Accused Of Not Being Truthful With Donkey Kong Defense, Game Wasn't Released Until 6 Years Later
A friend of Bill Cosby's accuser Judy Huth took the stand and got annihilated by the 84-year-old comedian's attorney, who accused her of not telling the truth about playing Donkey Kong during the alleged assault that reportedly took place at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.
Donna Samuelson, who claimed she was with Huth and Cosby at the mansion when the alleged incident happened, testified in the trial on Monday. She told police that she was playing the video game in a room that was attached to an adjacent bedroom where Huth said the alleged assault went down.
But, according to Cosby's lawyer, Samuelson's Donkey Kong defense is BS.
"You testified multiple times that you were playing Donkey Kong," Jennifer Bonjean stated to Samuelson, referencing a 2014 police interview and a later deposition. However, the video game wasn't released until 1981 — six years after the alleged assault reportedly went down.
"If I did I did," Huth's buddy responded on the stand. "I understand it wasn't around yet." Samuelson then claimed, "I got the name wrong. I just kept saying that because it was a game. It could have been Atari."
During opening statements, Huth's attorney, Nathan Goldberg, told the jury that they'd hear about the "Donkey Kong defense" from Cosby's legal team. "So she got the name wrong," Goldberg said earlier this week, "so what?"
As Radar reported, Cosby will not be present for the trial, expected to last 7 to 10 days.
"Mr. Cosby will not be at any of the proceedings," his rep, Andrew Wyatt, told RadarOnline.com, adding that "because he’s the defendant, Mr. Cosby has the choice to be here or not be here."
We were also told that "due to his blindness and the Covid numbers going back up, the decision was made for him not to attend."
Wyatt ensured us that Cosby is "doing very well and is in great health," adding, "the burden of proof is on Huth."
Huth, who is now 64, claimed she and Samuelson met The Cosby Show in 1975 when she was 16 and he took them to the Playboy mansion.
In court documents, Huth alleged that Cosby forced her to perform sex acts on him in a bedroom of the mansion. She claimed he attempted to put his hands down her pants and made her fondle him.
The comedian denied her allegations. He admitted to meeting her at the Playboy mansion but insisted it was years later.
Huth has not been Cosby's only accuser. He famously walked out of prison last year after the PA Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction in the Andrea Constand case due to a technicality.