White House Spox Calls Congressional Progress On Gun Control 'Very Promising' As She Backs Boss

Jean-Pierre stressed that Joe Biden has signed the most executive actions, at this time in a president's term, addressing gun control. She said her boss is “very encouraged with what the Senate is trying to do, the bipartisan negotiations that we're seeing.”

She deflected though when asked if Biden was personally lobbying senators on the gun control issue. “He wants to give the Senate and Congress some space on the Hill to have that conversation,” she noted. “It sounds very promising.”