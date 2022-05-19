Your tip
Russian Propagandists Rip New White House Spokeswoman, Predict She Will Be Replaced By A Straight Man Within Weeks

May. 19 2022, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Russian TV is now targeting the White House’s new spox, just days after she officially started the role.

The Vladimir Putin-backed TV channel said Karine Jean-Pierre was not chosen for her professional abilities, according to The Daily Mail. Instead, she was given the job because she was a “dark-skinned immigrant.”

The hosts predicted that within weeks, Jean-Pierre will be replaced by a straight white man, according to The Daily Mail.

Jean-Pierre took the White House podium from Jen Psaki, who left as chief spokeswoman for a role at left-leaning news channel MSNBC. Jean-Pierre is the first black, openly gay press secretary.

incoming wh press secretary karine jean pierre called fox news racist
Russian TV has not been strangers to outlandish claims and strange discussions, especially in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Nuclear weapon usage has been discussed on the channel.

The channel used footage from Jean-Pierre’s first press conference to mock the new press secretary, the Daily Mail noted.

'When she makes mistakes, that will be her excuse. 'I'm not a professional, I was chosen for other reasons',” Andrei Sidorchik said on the channel, and reported by the Daily Mail.

Jean-Pierre hasn’t responded to the Russian state claims, though Jean-Pierre has discussed what serving in the role means to her.

putin
“I am a black gay immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position,” Jean-Pierre said her first briefing, according to Yahoo! News.

But the new press secretary hasn’t been without controversy. Since being named to the position, old comments have been recirculated.

In March 2020, she called Fox News racist, as Radar previously reported.

"So there is nothing new here," she claimed on an MSNBC appearance. "I think the difference is they are all-in on being state TV for Donald Trump, and so they will continue to give misinformation."

Jean-Pierre has also faced criticism as her partner is currently a political reporter for CNN. That has led to questions about a conflict of interest between CNN and the White House.

white house press secretary karine jean pierre partner cnn reporterjpg
