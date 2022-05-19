You Are The Father! Paternity Test Reveals Flavor Flav Has Eighth Child

Flavor Flav got his big break in rap in 1985 with the founding of Public Enemy with Chuck D. The duo was one of the first rap groups to hit mainstream success in music.

But, as the music started to fade, Flavor Flav turned to reality television and has participated in a variety of shows, including The Surreal Life. During the show, he started a relationship with Bridgitte Nielsen and then the two went to star in their own show, Strange Love.