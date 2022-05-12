Karine Jean-Pierre Slammed 'FOX News' As 'Racist' Before Taking White House Press Secretary Gig

"So there is nothing new here," she claimed. "I think the difference is they are all-in on being state TV for Donald Trump, and so they will continue to give misinformation."

Jean-Pierre, who worked as a political analyst at the time, was addressing how then-President Trump and other officials described COVID-19 as the "China virus."

"You have Asian Americans right now whose lives are seriously in danger," Jean-Pierre said while discussing the health crisis. "The danger that Fox News is now … What they are putting out there is going to hurt people and not help them."

The New York Post reported on her remarks Thursday with questions about how her past statements might affect her relationship with the network's White House reporters.