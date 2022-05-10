New WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Slammed For Claim The 2018 Georgia Governor Election Was 'Stolen'

Karine Jean-Pierre, who is set to take the place of Jen Psaki as White House Press Secretary later this week, faced recent criticism after a tweet claiming the 2018 Georgia governor’s election was “stolen” resurfaced online.

In a development that has Jean-Pierre under scrutiny before she even officially takes over as WH press secretary for the Biden Administration, the 47-year-old political organizer is being called out for a 2020 tweet in which she not only claimed the 2018 Georgia election was stolen from Democrat Stacey Abrams, but she also slammed the election’s winner – Brian Kemp – for his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.