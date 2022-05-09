CNN Benches Correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, Lover Of New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Over Conflict Outrage

CNN has benched the partner of newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre from covering certain topics connected to politics in an effort to avoid conflict of interest problems following Jean-Pierre’s new role in the Biden Administration, Radar has learned.

In a development resulting from the mounting backlash against CNN, President Joe Biden’s White House, Press Secretary Jean-Pierre and her longtime partner Suzanne Malveaux, the major news network ultimately decided to bar Malveaux from covering politics and a number of other topics as long as Jean-Pierre is serving as Biden’s press secretary.