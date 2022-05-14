Bill Cosby Legal Team Pokes Holes In Judy Huth's Sexual Assault Accusations

Bill Cosby and his legal team are calling BS on Judy Huth's accusations that he molested her at the Playboy mansion in 1974 — in fact, they claimed there is no evidence she was ever there at that time.

Huth sued the disgraced sitcom star back in 2014, claiming he sexually assaulted her while at the famed party house when she was only 15-years-old and he was 37-years-old. Now, Cosby is back in court to fight the allegations.