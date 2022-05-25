Texas Shooter Sends Chilling Messages to L.A. Girl Before Killing 19 Kids & 2 Teachers In Horrific Massacre

"You gonna repost my gun pics?" Ramos asked her in a private message via social media. "What your guns gotta do with me?" she replied. "Idk. Be grateful I tagged you," he later wrote.

"No it's just scary fr," she continued. As the conversation went on, he wouldn't reveal his exact intentions or plans, but dropped cryptic hints around the subject.

"I got a lil secret. I wanna tell u," he wrote with a whispering emoji. Then on Tuesday, he said, "Ima air out."

The girl defended herself in a follow-up post, stating that she does not live in Texas or know Ramos personally, also "insisting she had no idea what this guy would do, and explaining she only engaged him to try to deter him from committing a horrible act," TMZ reported.