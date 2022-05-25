Paranoid Putin! Russian Leader Promotes Bodyguard To Minister Following Predecessor's Sudden & Mysterious Death

Vladimir Putin has promoted one of his longtime bodyguards to a new minister position, suggesting the Russian leader is becoming increasingly more paranoid of those ordered to protect him, Radar has learned.

Major-General Alexander Kurenknov, Putin’s former bodyguard, was appointed to Emergencies Minister on Tuesday just months after the former Emergencies Minister, Yevgeny Zinichev, died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly falling off a 90ft waterfall in September.