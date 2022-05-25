Johnny Depp Back On The Stand, Denies Swallowing 8 MDMA Pills Before Alleged Australia Fight With Amber Heard

On the stand, Depp said the first time he saw the comment was when Heard filed her counterclaim against him in the current case.

Another statement Waldman made to the press said, “Quite simply this was an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops but the first attempt didn’t do the trick. The officers came to the penthouses, thoroughly searched and interviewed, and left after seeing no damage to face or property. So Amber and her friends spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight under the direction of a lawyer and publicist, and then placed a second call to 911.”